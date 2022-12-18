Work with animal bones, cow dung at Students’ Biennale

December 18, 2022 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - KOCHI

Young artist P.S. Nandu Krishna’s choice of unique materials for his installation has caught the eyes of art enthusiasts visiting the Students’ Biennale held as part of this edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

He has used cow dung and bones of animals to heighten the viewer’s experience of his work ‘Here I was Born’. Water colour was also applied in small degrees, primarily as a sketching tool to give finishing touches. The installation is displayed at VKL Warehouse and Arman building in Mattancherry.

A student of Fine Arts at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, Nandu has captured the mountain ranges and the beautiful landscape around his house at Kuttiyady, Kozhikode, using cow dung as the medium.

“If we could experience a work through the addition of smell and touch, it will remain etched deep in our memories. It was from such a thought that I decided to use use cow dung as a medium,” said Nandu.

“An artist is present in everybody. Kids usually first sketch rows of hills. Hills and hillocks are always clearly etched in our memories. But the future generation may not necessarily carry it as they are living in a time when the hills are being erased. How can children draw something, which they have not seen?” he asked.