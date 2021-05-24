Work under way to clean 28 railway culverts on Chittoor-Thevara stretch in Ernakulam

KOCHI

24 May 2021 20:25 IST

Part of measures being taken to prevent flooding in city hub

Twenty-eight railway culverts on the Chittoor-Thevara stretch are being unclogged and cleaned by workers deployed by the Kochi Corporation, as part of measures being taken to prevent flooding in the city hub during the monsoon season.

All efforts were being made to avert flooding in the city, including unclogging of culverts along the railway corridor, taking into account low-lying areas getting inundated in the recent spate of rainfall, said Sunitha Dixon, chairperson of the works standing committee.

The Railway, which used to clean the culverts annually once, gave its no-objection certificate to the Kochi Corporation and also deputed a supervisor from its civil engineering wing to help speed up the cleaning process.

On the complaint by the Corporation and residents’ associations that narrow railway culverts were among the reasons for the city hub getting waterlogged even after an average rain, Railway sources said the 28 culverts included big and small ones. “Most of them were built three to four decades ago in keeping with the then requirements to drain away rainwater. Plenty of vacant land was subsequently filled, mainly to construct buildings. Encroachments and dumping of garbage and plastic waste would have made matters worse. All this increased the volume of water that ended up in the drains, while choking the drain network,” they added.

Widening of the narrow culverts would be a tough process, since it would need substantial funds and curbs on rail traffic. Many of the culverts were cleaned as part of Operation Breakthrough. Bigger culverts could be built when new tracks were laid, said a senior Railway official. This was among the reasons that the Railway cited a year ago when the High Court directed the district administration to complete unclogging of the 23 railway culverts along the Perandoor canal to prevent flooding.

The court had ordered the Kochi Corporation to desilt, clean and restore the nearly 2.5-km stretch of the Thevara-Perandoor canal from the Perandoor bridge to the Chittoor lake and the nearly 2-km stretch from Greater Cochin Development Authority office, Kadavanthra, to Kammattipadam. It ordered the District Collector to appoint a senior and capable officer to coordinate work among Kochi Corporation, Kochi Metro Rail Limited and other stakeholders.