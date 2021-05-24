Work to revive segments of Kadmabrayar lagging

Lack of funds, delay in approvals hindering project

Work on an action plan to rejuvenate the polluted segments of the Kadambrayar, submitted about a year ago and approved by the River Rejuvenation Committee, has lagged behind with technical difficulties such as sanctions and funding holding up the works.

Revised plan

The revised plan prepared by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board was approved by the River Rejuvenation Committee in March last year and called for actions like surveillance to restrict dumping of waste into the river, facilities to contain seepage of leachate into the river, establishment of facilities for treating leachate, installation of CCTV cameras at places like Manakkakadavu and, in the long term, establishment of a proper solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram by the Kochi Corporation.

Sources close to agencies in charge of implementation of the programme of rejuvenating the river said that with several local bodies being involved and being partners in the rejuvenation plan, funding and sanctions were two major issues that held up the works.

The 27-km Kadmbrayar orginates at Arakkappadi in Vengola panchayat in Perumbavoor taluk and flows through Edathala, Kizhakkambalam, Kunnathunadu, and Thrikkakara before joining the Chithrappuzha near Ambalamugal.

The river has a catchment area of over 115 sq.km and is the source of water for Kinfra project sites, Infopark Phase I and II, SmartCity, Cochin Special Economic Zone and a host of other major industrial units.