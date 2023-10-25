HamberMenu
Work to begin soon to revise people’s biodiversity register in Ernakulam

October 25, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Work to revise people’s biodiversity register (PBR) in Ernakulam district is set to begin as training for the mission has been completed at various levels. Most local bodies have set aside funds for the purpose.

The first PBR was prepared at the district level for around 10 years, and it will be an attempt to revise the register and update it, sources in the State Biodiversity Board said on Wednesday. They added that 62 local bodies, including municipalities and the Kochi Corporation, had set aside funds for the purpose.

Most panchayats are set to begin collection of data for the revised register. The process will begin with the training of two experts chosen from each ward in the district. These trained personnel will collect preliminary data, which will be compared with the previous register and revised according to requirements.

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas, who heads the coordination committee for the biodiversity register work, said it was the duty of every member of society to protect biodiversity. He said he was also keen to see that Ernakulam became the first district to come out with a revised PBR in the State.

The diversity of flora and fauna, including medicinal plants, rare plants, local people’s traditional knowledge about environment and agricultural crops in each local body, will be recorded as part of revising the PBR.

