Work set to resume on RAY housing tower

Contract for 13-storey project with 195 units awarded for ₹46 crore

Work on the long-delayed second Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) housing tower for landless residents of Thuruthy in West Kochi is set to begin in about two months with a builder being selected to execute the project.

A builder based in the district recently bagged the contract for the project set to cost ₹46 crore. The housing tower will have 195 units in 13 storeys, and will be constructed adjacent to the first housing tower, the construction of which is under way. Mehboob Park, which lies on the land where the proposed tower is to be constructed, will be dismantled before construction can begin. An official associated with the project said that once the beneficiaries of the flats moved into the building, the park would be relocated to the site where their homes stood earlier at Thuruthy.

The project is being executed using funds under Cochin Smart Mission Limited’s (CSML) slum eradication scheme. It is to be completed in two years, according to the contract. The Kochi Corporation is yet to hand over the site, but the project could begin in around two months once the notice to proceed has been issued, the official said. The builders are hoping to complete piling work before the monsoon sets in this year. Since the area lies close to the Kalvathy canal, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance will also have to be sought before work can begin.

The tender process for the second tower took over 10 months, after the corporation council approved a decision to hand the construction over to CSML in January last year. Only a single bid was received when the first tender was floated in March last year. It was re-tendered in October.

Work on the first tower of the housing project, which began in 2017, is still ongoing with slab work now picking up pace, said T. K. Ashraf, councillor representing Kalvathy. The Kochi Corporation had bungled up the execution of the project with the initial cost estimate for the first tower failing to cover a large portion of the cost of completion, which now stands at ₹39 crore going by the revised estimate.

The DPR for the towers was prepared in 2013, after the then Union government initiated the RAY housing project.