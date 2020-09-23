Work remains stalled as Kochi Corporation contractors’ stir enters 43rd day

Bills worth ₹100 yet to be cleared, says association

The Kochi Corporation continues to struggle to pay off the dues of its contractors. With the contractors’ strike hitting 43 days, work taken up by the civic administration remains stalled, leaving councillors jittery, as the local body elections are not too far away.

Bills worth ₹100 crore are yet to be cleared, said K.A. David, secretary, Kochi Corporation Contractors Association. While bills worth around ₹60 crore have been prepared by the corporation’s engineering wing, the remaining bills for work that was done have not been prepared yet, he added.

After a meeting with the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor last week, they were promised clearance of some dues. But till at least ₹15 crore worth of dues from bills dating back to 2017 are paid, the 70 active contractors of the association will not withdraw their strike, Mr. David said.

The corporation’s financial situation, hit hard by the pandemic, is only limping back to some semblance of normalcy, according to Deputy Mayor K.R. Premakumar. A sum of ₹2.5 crore will be released immediately to the contractors from the corporation’s own fund. With the fast depleting coffers of its own, the civic body has been relying on a ₹10 crore bank loan to pay dues to the contractors, but the files are yet to be approved by the government, he said. The corporation is just about able to pay salaries worth ₹6 crore every month, with the tax collection inching up to between ₹3 crore and ₹4 crore per month, after a sharp fall in collection due to pandemic-related restrictions.

In the absence of an online mechanism to collect taxes, the corporation relies on bill collectors making visits. While they had begun making collections after restrictions had been eased, a clerk in the Revenue Department had recently tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, putting staff members and a few bill collectors in quarantine, the Deputy Mayor said.

The corporation’s revenue has been low over the past five years, with the floods and then the pandemic, said P.M. Harris, works standing committee chairman. Patchwork on several roads, including Salim Rajan Road and Chittoor Road, is pending, and councillors are worried that they will be blamed for it with the election around the corner, he said.

Poor financial management that predates the pandemic has led to the system crumbling now, said Opposition Leader K.J. Antony. While expenses have grown, not much has been done to enhance revenue or ensure timely collection of dues from large establishments, he added.