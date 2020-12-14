Work on Water Metro progressing

Work on at the High Court jetty of Water Metro.

Kochi

14 December 2020 02:25 IST

Nine boat jetties under construction now

Kochi Metro Rail Limited has completed 50 per cent of the piling for Water Metro’s High Court boat jetty.

Around 18 piles have been constructed so far. The contractor has engaged 40 labourers at the site and the work is on full swing. Other than piling, civil construction activities are also being undertaken. Construction of a floating pontoon is also progressing fast here, the metro agency said, in the wake of media reports that little work had been done here during the past year, although a row of three heritage buildings were demolished in Fort Kochi to build a jetty there.

Altogether, nine boat jetties of the Water Metro are under construction now. Jetties at Vyttila and Kakkanad are in the final stage. The first ferry is set to operate on this route.

Construction is fast progressing at Eloor, Cheranelloor, South Chittur, Bolgatty, High Court, Vypeen, Mulavukad North, Paliyamthuruth and Kadamakkudy.

Cochin Shipyard was expected to deliver the first of the 23 100-seater ferries shortly, a KMRL release said.