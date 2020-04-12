Work on Vyttila flyover resumes

The PWD (NH Wing) resumed work on the Vyttila flyover on Saturday, nearly a month since it was halted as part of COVID-19 precautions.

“We have mobilised half the regular strength of migrant workers and others who were engaged in the construction work. The other half had left for their home States even before the national lockdown was announced in March. We are making efforts to bring them back but are unsure of how they can be transported to Kerala,” said sources associated with the flyover project.

On Saturday, work began on tying steel rods that were laid to reinforce the deck slabs over girders. One more slab has to be completed on the eastern side and four more on the western side of the flyover’s Palarivattom side. This work will begin in right earnest on Monday, it is learnt.

Most work, excluding tarring on the flyover’s approach portion on the Aroor side, is over. Incidentally, the lockdown was announced when the long-overdue piling work was in progress on the Palarivattom side. The 18-month deadline to complete the project had expired in May 2019. “Work can gain momentum once workers take up their respective jobs. An all-out effort will be needed to complete concreting work on the flyover before monsoon. For this, procurement of cement will have to be fast-tracked. Though tarring should follow concreting work, it is doubtful during rainy weather.

Moreover, the tarring specifications were revised a month ago, and bitumen is expected to arrive from Gujarat.

Thus, it is doubtful whether the structure can be opened to traffic in June, the revised deadline,” official sources said.