Work on Vyttila flyover resumes

Aimed at throwing open the Vyttila flyover by December, work on the structure resumed from Saturday. The contractor had halted the work about a month ago, after the Public Works Department (PWD) directed him to do so, following adverse remarks by an assistant executive engineer of the PWD’s quality testing wing. The two main issues cited by the official were slack supervision by senior engineers of the department and inadequate lab facilities at the work site to test samples of materials.

Following this, a team from IIT Madras inspected the site, while testing of concrete samples by a private engineering college showed that most samples were of acceptable quality. Sources in the PWD (NH wing) said only 17 more of the 116 girders had to be launched.

The work on approach spans, which slowed down during the past two months, will follow suit.

It was just over a month ago that the PWD extended the flyover’s deadline from September to December. The initial deadline was May.

Meanwhile, there is no word from the government on the fate of the Palarivattom flyover, which was closed for traffic in May following the detection of cracks on the structure.