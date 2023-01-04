Work on two key overbridges in Kochi may take off this year

January 04, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

The construction of two of the three overbridge projects in the city that were hanging fire for two decades could begin this year, if everything goes well.

Work on overbridge projects at Atlantis and Vaduthala would in all probability be set in motion this year by availing Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funds, while a final decision on the alignment of Vathuruthy overbridge ought to be taken, official sources said.

All the three projects that would have considerably streamlined traffic movement in the city were held up owing to land acquisition issues and the need to change their alignment in keeping with allied developments. The Roads and Bridges Development of Kerala (RBDCK) had been tasked with completing the three bridges.

Atlantis overbridge

Even as approximately 1.7 acres had been acquired over time for Atlantis overbridge, the change of alignment for the structure necessitated the need to acquire more land. The KIIFB had set apart ₹89 crore for the project. A fresh assessment report ought to be submitted to the agency for more funds. This would be followed by commencement of acquisition process for pending land, at the conclusion of which bridge construction can begin. Two families will in all probability be rehabilitated in the vicinity of the structure, it is learnt.

The four-lane bridge is expected to considerably decongest the two-lane Ernakulam South overbridge that is flanked by four-lane roads on either end, and Pallimukku Junction on MG Road. However, steps would have to be taken to widen the narrow and congested Thevara Junction to cater to the additional influx of vehicles.

Vaduthala overbridge

The alignment of the Vaduthala bridge too had to be changed, keeping in mind the impending need for a third rail track in the Ernakulam-Shoranur corridor. The land acquisition process is on and it is hoped that the bridge’s construction would begin this year, sources said.

Vathuruthy overbridge

The design and land acquisition for Vathuruthy overbridge was the most tricky. The concerns of Navy regarding safety to aircraft landing/taking off from its adjacent airport and the reported opposition of Cochin Shipyard to a portion of the bridge passing over its land, were among the reasons for the change of alignment.

Even as an underpass was mooted to avoid these issues, RBDCK was hesitant since there was the probability of it getting flooded, considering the water level in the area. With a host of high-level meetings that were held to zero in on an alignment not yielding results, the agency is learnt to have readied one which is likely to be finalised shortly.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, who convened meetings to speed up the bridge work, said the Vathuruthy bridge could be realised with minimal land acquisition and rehabilitation.

Referring to the Vaduthala project, he said a social impact assessment study was held twice, including after change of alignment of the structure. “With a section of traders, whose land would have to be acquired for the project, seeking compensation on par with the one given for the Pachalam bridge construction as part of Kochi metro’s preparatory works, a request will be placed before the government,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT