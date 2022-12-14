Work on re-development of Ernakulam junction railway station gains momentum

December 14, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The ₹299.95-crore world-class makeover of the Ernakulam Junction Railway Station has assumed momentum, with the Southern Railway completing the soil investigation, topographical survey, and shifting of facilities as part of preliminary work.

The project is expected to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure in tune with the changing demands of passengers for the next four decades, according to the Southern Railway. All mandatory clearances have been obtained from the Forest department, Greater Cochin Development Authority, Kochi Metro Rail Limited, Kochi Corporation, and other civic authorities, according to an official release.

The shifting of materials and facilities from the east terminal building site has been completed. The test pile concreting for service building, west terminal, skywalk, various railway offices are also over. The demolition of staff quarters is in progress, and alternative accommodation has been provided to residents, it said.

The re-development has been planned at the eastern and western sides of the existing station building, with a total built-up area of about 62,000 square metres. The existing station building in the western side will be demolished in three stages. The revamped west terminal with world-class standards will house ticketing area, waiting lounges, and commercial area with connectivity to all platforms facilitated by escalators and lifts. A skywalk will connect the station with the Ernakulam South metro station.

On the eastern side, a separate three-storey structure is planned. It will be equipped with a passenger booking facility, railway hospital, and various railway administrative offices. There is a plan to construct a multi-level car parking, with EV charging facility, according to the authorities.