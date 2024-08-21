Work on new Thevara market building to begin shortly

The nearly 60-year-old Thevara market would give way for a new market and shopping complex with facilities including a super market and a drive-in facility, if the plans of the Kochi Corporation work out.

The civic authorities have already relocated the traders who had been doing business from the market to a nearby location. Barring one trader, all others have been relocated. The remaining one too would be shifted to a temporary facility shortly, said P.R. Renish, chairperson of the Development Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation.

The civic body plans to develop the market in two stages. The first phase of the project would see the ground and the first floor getting completed followed by the two floors in the second stage. Presently, there are 28 shop rooms in the building. As many as 40 shops will be constructed in the first phase and the traders who had been earning a living from the market shops will be accommodated on the ground floor. A super market will also come up in the building.

The building has been planned in such a way that vehicles could be driven to the top floor of the building directly from the road through a ramp. A cafeteria has also been planned. Hundreds of residents of Thevara and the adjoining areas are using the market.

The soil examination tests have been completed and the clearing of the ground to begin the construction work would commence in a week. The first phase of the construction would be completed in one year. The remaining works might take two more years, said Mr. Renish, who represents Thevara Division in the Kochi Corporation council.

The civic body is pinning its hopes on funds from the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation for the ₹22-crore project. It would require ₹11 crore for the first phase of the project, he said.

