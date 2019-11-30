Work on new KWA plant likely to begin soon

The proposal of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) for setting up a new water treatment plant costing ₹300 crore with an installed capacity of producing 143 million litres a day (mld) has got administrative sanction of ₹50 crore for the financial year 2019-20. Work is likely to begin in a month as the tendering process is on.

The new plant will come up at Aluva, on the premises of the existing treatment facility. However, using the dual media plate settler technology, the proposed plant can be set up in just about four acres unlike traditional plants which require 10 acres.

The plant, expected to be completed in two years, is projected to meet requirements till 2050 when the demand could go up to 478 mld.

At present, the total installed capacity for the city and neighbouring areas stands at 335 mld. It falls short of 70-100 mld in current demand-supply gap, with the demand peaking in summers.

The existing plants at Aluva (225 mld), Maradu (100 mld), and Muppathadam (10 mld) cover all corporation divisions, five municipalities of Aluva, Eloor, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, and Maradu, and 13 panchayats including Keezhmadu, Choornikkara, Edathala, Cheranalloor, Varappuzha, Kadamakudy, Mulavukad, Nayarambalam, Njarakkal, Elamkunnapuzha, Kumbalam, Kumbalanghi, and Chellanam.

With the administrative sanction of ₹50 crore, the KWA intends to take up clearing of work site. According to a senior KWA official, the identified area is where the staff quarters of the Aluva pump house are located. Besides shifting the quarters, the old distribution main of 42-inch and 36-inch diameters will have to be realigned on the New Pipeline Road. These major distribution pipelines also will be replaced as they are around 50 years old.

The proposal for a new plant had come up after administrative sanction for the 185-mld plant proposal at Kalamassery had lapsed last year.