Work on Munambam-Azhikode bridge to be launched on June 9

June 04, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate work on the much-awaited Munambam-Azhikode bridge at 5 p.m. on June 9. The bridge would pave the way for speedier development of both Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, said K.N. Unnikrishnan and E.T. Taison, MLAs, at a press conference here on Saturday.

The bridge, which will connect Munambam in Vypeen constituency with Azhikode constituency in Kaipamangalam, Thrissur district, will be built by Cherian Varkey Construction Company at a cost of more than ₹143 crore, funded by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The bridge, with length of 868.7 metres, will have footpaths and cycle tracks, and sufficient vertical clearance for boats to pass under. The MLAs said work had been speeded up, considering that delays could result in cost escalation. The Munambam-Azhikode bridge will be one of the tallest in the State, and its sides will have a clearance of 8.5 metres.

