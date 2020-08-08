Work on Konothupuzha rejuvenation begins

Weeds being removed from the Konothpuzha on Friday.

A project to rejuvenate the 17-km-long Konothupuzha got off the ground on Friday.

The waterbody, which is currently covered with weeds and filled with waste, will be restored by the Minor Irrigation Department and the mechanical division of the Irrigation Department. The project will begin from the Puthiyakavu area.

“Under the project, worth ₹4 crore, a round of cleaning will be done first after which the encroachments will be dealt with,” said Chandrika Devi, Thripunithura Municipal Chairperson. The Konothupuzha river flows through Thripunithura, Mulanthuruthy, Udayamperoor, Chottanikkara, and Amballoor.

The project was flagged off on Friday by the heads of the local bodies through which the river flows, along with representatives from the Irrigation Department.