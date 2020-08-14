Work on Kochi metro’s Pettah-SN Junction stretch wins Centre’s praise

It is the first metro stretch that KMRL is constructing on its own

The efforts made by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) team to adhere to timelines while launching girders on the Pettah-SN Junction stretch, despite challenges thrown up by the COVID-19 crisis, has won applause from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

MoHUA Secretary Durga Sanker Mishra acknowledged the efforts by the metro team to launch pre-cast pier caps and girders on Thursday. “Heartiest congratulations to the metro’s Kochi team. I am sure you will continue working with [the] same grit and determination to get the metro rail [stretch] operational in time to bring ease in living to citizens,” he said.

KMRL began work on the 1.50-km stretch in October 2019 and has fixed October 2021 as the deadline to complete the work. The work has regained speed, after a lull caused by inadequate availability of workers due to the pandemic, KMRL sources said. This is the first metro stretch that the agency is constructing on its own.

KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sarma said work resumed in the corridor on April 21. “We are following the COVID-19 protocol in all aspects. Despite challenges [like many workers returning to their home States], we were able to retain the labour force. We are planning to complete the construction in a time-bound manner,” he added.

The Phase-I extension of the Kochi metro consists of two stretches. The first from Petta to SN Junction also includes two stations—Vadakkekotta and SN Junction—and a two-lane bridge parallel to the Panamkutty Bridge. The second stretch proposed from SN Junction to Thripunithura has one station—the Thripunithura terminal.

The tender for the second stretch from SN Junction to the Thripunithura terminal was called on May 18. It was opened on June 14 and work was awarded to KEC-VNC joint venture on August 3, said a KMRL release.

The first stretch was awarded to KEC-CCECC, a joint venture firm, and the work started on October 16, 2019. After a lull following the pandemic outbreak, work resumed on April 21.

In spite of challenges, the first pre-cast pier cap on the stretch was launched on June 18, and girders for the Panamkutty Bridge were launched on 30 June. The first pre-cast viaduct I girder for the stretch was launched on Wednesday near the bridge at Petta.