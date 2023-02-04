ADVERTISEMENT

Work on Integrated Handloom Village at Chendamangalam in Ernakulam picks up momentum

February 04, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Work on the Integrated Handloom Village at Chendamangalam, near Paravur, has picked up momentum. The construction of the approach road and compound wall for the project has been completed. Work on exhibition and sale halls, which are key elements of the project, has just begun, sources said.

The project, which is meant to give a fillip to the handloom industry, is coming up under the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles. The first phase of the project cost ₹19 crore. The State Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday, has allotted ₹10 crore for the project.

The Budget also set aside ₹5.50 crore for the modernisation of handloom societies and promotion of value-added products.

The foundation stone for the Handloom Village (Kaithari Gramam) was laid in November last year. One of the broader aims of the project is to open the doors of the entire handloom industry to visitors and help handloom products from Kerala find a prominent place in the world map.

Around 1.9 acres, belonging to the Chendamangalam Yarn Society, were identified for the project, and the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Kannur, prepared the project report. The spread of COVID-19, however, had delayed the commencement of work.

The Integrated Handloom Village will have a design centre to include the latest designs, a production centre, an exhibition hall, a mini conference hall, and a convention centre.

One of the key ingredients of the handloom village project is that the tourists visiting the facility will be given an opportunity to weave clothes of their liking using the facilities available.

