Work on Fort Kochi Water Metro terminal likely to be over by October

KMRL waits for four more ferries to start services on Kakkanad-Vyttila route

Work on the Fort Kochi terminal of the Kochi Water Metro project is expected to be completed in four months, according to the authorities at Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

The construction of the terminal had come under the spotlight after a sub-committee set up by the Art and Heritage Commission had suggested in February that the structure then proposed for the terminal would interrupt the open vista of the waterfront from all the streets that lead to it.

A senior official of the Kochi metro said the construction was progressing for the 8,700-sq.ft terminal after taking into consideration the views expressed by various quarters. The total area was scaled down from the earlier 20,000 sq ft to the present 8,700 sq ft following protests by heritage enthusiasts over the location of the structure.

The work on the five other terminals — Bolghatty, Cheranelloor, Vypeen, High Court and South Chittoor — is expected to be over by July. The project envisages development of 15 routes, connecting 10 islands with boats plying to 38 terminals. The total length of the 15 routes is around 76 km.

The metro authorities pointed out that they expect the delivery of four boats by Cochin Shipyard by July. KMRL had received the first boat and a trial run was held between Vyttila and Kakkanad terminals in the first week of March. The company is planning to start the services once it has a fleet of at least five boats.

Though there is no hurdle in starting the services on the Kakkanad-Vyttila route that may attract good number of commuters, a decision was taken to start the service after getting at least five boats. Otherwise, it may invite criticism that the services began without ensuring sufficient number of ferries, they said.