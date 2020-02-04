Work on erecting seawall at Chellanam re-tendered

Shore protection measures in Chellanam panchayat using geotextile tubes is set to resume with the Irrigation Department re-tendering the work. Fresh bid for the seawall erection work closes on February 7 after it was tendered on January 30.

Members of the Paschima Kochi Theera Samrakshana Samithi (a combine of people demanding implementation of shore protection measures in Chellanam and neighbouring coastal areas in West Kochi) said they met Water Resources Secretary Ashok Kumar in Thiruvananthapuram on January 22 to appraise him of the present situation and to request resumption of shore protection works.

T.A. Dalphine of the Samithi said a senior official of the Irrigation Department had visited Chellanam on December 27 to assess the situation and to speed up the geotube sea wall work. Negotiations had also been started with a Chennai-based company for a sub-contract for the work though it did not take off.

The work now tendered involves rebuilding the sunken seawall using geotextile tubes for a length of 160 metres north of the Velankanni church on an experimental basis. The work cost is over ₹84 lakh, the tender notice said.

Jinson Veluthamannunal of the Samithi said geotextile tubes had been suggested for seawall building at highly vulnerable coastal stretches such as Bazaar, Velankanni North, Cheriyakadavu, Companippady and Vachakkal. The stretches of the coast had borne the brunt of the Ockhi storms in December 2017. The demand for erection of seawalls and the repair of damaged seawalls had been raised since the Ockhi storms hit Chellanam.

However, the building of the conventional seawall using granite boulders came to a standstill with the non-availability of the material, and geotubes filled with sand mined from the shore or near the shore area have been suggested as a substitute.