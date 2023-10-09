Work on Edappally-Aroor elevated highway to begin in March 2024

October 09, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will award the work to build a six-lane elevated highway over the 16-km Edappally-Aroor National Highway Bypass in March 2024, based on the outcome of the ongoing study to ready a detailed project report (DPR).

The ground-level study began in September, and the DPR is expected to be released in December. Based on this, the NHAI will take a call on whether to construct the elevated highway parallel to the flyovers at Palarivattom, Vyttila and Kundannoor junctions, or to build it over the metro viaduct that criss-crosses the NH Bypass at Edappally and Vyttila.

The elevated corridor that will begin from Edappally will in all probability run parallel to the flyovers at Palarivattom, Vyttila and Kundannoor junctions at approximately six-metre height from the NH Bypass beneath since the project cost would considerably increase if it were to be built over the metro viaduct, it is learnt.

The 16-km NH Bypass is the busiest in the State as it carries one lakh passenger car units (PCUs) daily. Vehicles will have to be diverted mainly through service roads when the work is on since much of the highway will have to be barricaded for the work on the elevated corridor.

Aroor-Thuravur corridor

The proposed elevated highway that will be readied by March 2027 will integrate with yet another elevated highway which is being constructed on the 13-km Aroor-Thuravur NH 66 stretch at a cost of ₹1,600 crore. This single-pier, six-lane elevated corridor is expected to be ready by February 2026. It will have ramps at three locations, linking junctions beneath. Land had been acquired for the ramps, said informed sources.

They attributed traffic hold-ups, extremely slow-moving traffic, and potholes on both sides of the worksites to the police and the district administration of Alappuzha not permitting diversion of vehicles through alternative roads. Some traders on the highway too were opposed to the diversion, but it was the responsibility of the police to remove encroachers and vendors from the stretch, they added.

It is hoped that vehicular movement would be smoother in the coming days as work has begun to ready service roads on both sides, wherever land is available.

Toll plaza

The NHAI is expected to take a call on constructing a toll plaza at Eramalloor where land has been acquired. The toll plaza at Kumbalam might be retained.