Work on desilting Thevara lakefront begins

As part of the second phase of Operation Breakthrough, the district administration’s battle against waterlogging in Kochi, work on desilting the lakefront at Thevara has begun.

The work, costing ₹93 lakh, will ensure the smooth flow of water from the Koyithara canal into the lake, lowering chances of waterlogging at Kadavanthra, Kochukadavanthra and Panampilly Nagar.

The second phase of Operation Breakthrough aims to ensure that water from the canals reaches the Vembanad Lake without any obstructions. Work on cleaning the lakefront at Chilavannoor and Perandoor will begin soon and is likely to be over by the end of the month, providing a smooth outlet for rainwater. Work was planned using a flood zone map to identify areas that are prone to waterlogging.

CSML work

Work taken up by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) to lay new drains and ensure drain connectivity in some areas has nearly been completed.

CSML is working on a cross-culvert on Park Avenue Road near Subhash Bose Park to reduce waterlogging in the area. Work on the drains on Shanmugham Road has also been taken up. As part of the ₹197-crore Smart Road project, new drains have been laid along roads including Durbar Hall ground road and Abraham Madamakkal road, while drains along other Smart Roads have been cleaned. CSML is still in the process of removing LED streetlights that they had placed inside a drain recently on TD Road, officials said.