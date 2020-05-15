Kochi

Work on desilting Thevara lakefront begins

Desilting of the lakefront at Thevara, Kochi, ahead of the monsoon as part of Operation Breakthrough.

Desilting of the lakefront at Thevara, Kochi, ahead of the monsoon as part of Operation Breakthrough.  

Project to lower chances of waterlogging at Kadavanthra, Panampilly Nagar

As part of the second phase of Operation Breakthrough, the district administration’s battle against waterlogging in Kochi, work on desilting the lakefront at Thevara has begun.

The work, costing ₹93 lakh, will ensure the smooth flow of water from the Koyithara canal into the lake, lowering chances of waterlogging at Kadavanthra, Kochukadavanthra and Panampilly Nagar.

The second phase of Operation Breakthrough aims to ensure that water from the canals reaches the Vembanad Lake without any obstructions. Work on cleaning the lakefront at Chilavannoor and Perandoor will begin soon and is likely to be over by the end of the month, providing a smooth outlet for rainwater. Work was planned using a flood zone map to identify areas that are prone to waterlogging.

CSML work

Work taken up by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) to lay new drains and ensure drain connectivity in some areas has nearly been completed.

CSML is working on a cross-culvert on Park Avenue Road near Subhash Bose Park to reduce waterlogging in the area. Work on the drains on Shanmugham Road has also been taken up. As part of the ₹197-crore Smart Road project, new drains have been laid along roads including Durbar Hall ground road and Abraham Madamakkal road, while drains along other Smart Roads have been cleaned. CSML is still in the process of removing LED streetlights that they had placed inside a drain recently on TD Road, officials said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 8:51:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/work-on-desilting-thevara-lakefront-begins/article31595373.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY