Work on database under way

The special employment exchange in Ernakulam is in the process of drawing up a comprehensive database of physically handicapped skilled workforce for potential employers.

The exercise is being done under the capacity building component of Kaivalya, the comprehensive job rehabilitation project of the State government. Training was held for 60 persons and those selected will form part of the database.

The idea is to identify and train physically handicapped people who are on the lookout for jobs in their areas of interest. “No educational qualification has been fixed for prospective beneficiaries and the focus in on building a pool of skilled workforce,” said M.K. Asokan, Ernakulam Sub Regional Employment Officer.

If found eligible, they will also be extended support under the self-employment support scheme, another component of Kaivalya.

Vocational and career guidance, and training for competitive exams are the other two components of Kaivalya. Around 35 participants were given a 25-day training for the Lower Division Clerk exam to be conducted by the Public Service Commission in July. Campaigns are being held across educational institutions to create awareness about the benefits available under the scheme.

Until February, 1,001 applicants – 607 men and 394 women – were registered with the special employment exchange for the physically handicapped in Ernakulam. There are six such exchanges in the State.

In 2017, seven physically handicapped candidates got permanent jobs in government departments through the special exchange in Ernakulam.

The database being prepared is expected to go a long way in creating a pool of eligible physically handicapped candidates for consideration for future vacancies. Authorities expect the introduction of Kaivalya to be an added incentive to get counted in the database.