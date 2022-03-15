Work on cooking gas import facility at Puthuvype over

IOC facility part of multi-user liquid terminal that can handle ships of up to 80,000 DWT

Work on the multi-user liquid terminal (MULT), which includes the cooking gas import facility by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), has been completed on Puthuvype island as part of the LPG terminal project. The capital dredging work of the jetty basin is expected to be completed by September this year.

IOC sources said here on Tuesday that the multi-user liquid terminal was completed at a cost of ₹180 crore and can handle ships of up to 80,000 dead weight tonnage (DWT) and it would help address the problem of supply of cooking gas in the State. Kerala has been depending on import via the Mangaluru port for cooking gas, which is then transported mostly by road to various bottling plants.

The project is part of the Prime Minister's Gati Shakti National Masterplan that integrates various departments to solve issues related to infrastructure development and multi-modal connectivity. The Gati Shakthi programme will integrate all the infrastructure projects by various departments including Sagarmala, Inland Waterways, ports and industrial clusters.

Berth reconstruction

Chairperson of Cochin Port Trust Dr. M. Beena said here on Tuesday that the reconstruction of the South Coal Berth at the port was under way. The berth was commissioned in 1953 and had been used to handle ammonia imports by Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT). The berth is now being rebuilt at a cost of ₹19.19 crore with 50% funding from from the Central government under the Sagarmala project and 25% funding from FACT and Cochin Port Trust respectively.

The project, including the dismantling of the existing jetty and construction of a new jetty of the size 110m x 12m, will cater for vessels up to 35,000 DWT and the works are expected to be completed by April.

Though the dedicated berth for chemicals is primarily meant for handling ammonia and other cargo for FACT, it will be utilised for handling chemicals and liquid cargo for other users also.