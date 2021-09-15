Work on Chungam bridge to begin tomorrow

KOCHI

15 September 2021

Kochi Smart Mission Limited will begin rebuilding Chungam bridge, one of the oldest in West Kochi, on Friday. Officials from the Kochi Municipal Corporation, Kerala Water Authority, KSEB and the ward councillor were among those who participated in a round of discussions on the arrangements, including traffic diversion, to be made for the re-building works.

Piling works on the bridge will begin on Friday. Those who usually use the Chungam bridge can now use the Pullupalam, said a communication from the Kochi Smart Mission. Electrical cables on the bridge have been relocated already while works are on to re-establish the water pipelines, the communication said.

Three small bridges for motor traffic and and two pedestrian bridges are being built in West Kochi as part of the efforts to improve the infrastruture. Work on Syaeed Mohammed bridge had started in January, where piling works had been completed. Koncherry, Chirttappalam, and Adhikarivalappu (East and West) bridge works will also be taken up.

