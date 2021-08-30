Work on ₹344-crore project for Chellanam shore protection to begin soon

KOCHI

30 August 2021 19:12 IST

Coastal residents will not have to be evacuated or rehabilitated next monsoon, says Minister

Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine on Monday announced that the department would soon begin work on the ₹344-crore project to protect the Chellanam coast. He said the project would be implemented in such a way that the residents of Chellanam would not have to be evacuated or rehabilitated during the next rainy season.

The tender procedures for the works will be launched on September 15 and completed by November. The first phase of the coastal protection project will cover 10 km towards the north of the Chellanam fishing harbour. The second phase will see the rest of the coast being taken care of.

Ten hotspots along the State where sea erosion was severe would be taken care of in the first phase of the works announced by the government for the State’s coastal areas, said Mr. Augustine. He said the government had laid out a plan to spend ₹5,300 crore over the next five years to protect the Kerala coast.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who presided over the brief function to announce the project, said it was imperative that a permanent solution was found to the hardships suffered by Chellanam residents.

He said beach nourishment efforts and establishment of sea protection structures would help turn the coastal village into a tourism destination. From among the 10 hotspots along the Kerala coast, Chellanam was given priority considering the seriousness of the problem there, he added.

The Irrigation Department, with funds received through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), will set up tetrapods as part of shore protection measures, being taken up in consultation with the National Centre for Coastal Research, Chennai.

Renovation of sea walls, which will be 5.5 metres high, will be taken up in the first phase of the project. Geotextile bags with sand, granite boulders, and tetrapods will be used for coastal protection. The works will also include creation of a beach using 2.35 million cubic metres of sand between the breakwaters in Kannamaly. The first phase of the project is expected to bring relief to residents in the most severely affected areas such as Companippadi, Vachakkal, and Chalakkadavu.

Meanwhile, Charles Biju, president of Chellanam Twenty20, a group not affiliated to any political party, said the project took care of only a portion of the coastal stretch. The group has submitted a memorandum to the government appealing for comprehensive action to address the issue of sea erosion.

Chellanam-Kochi Janakiya Vedhi, a group calling for action to protect the coast, has welcomed the announcement of the project but called for a comprehensive action plan to protect the entire coast from Chellanam to Fort Kochi. A statement from the group said Saudi and Manassery, near Fort Kochi, too faced serious sea erosion threat and taking care of those parts too should be part of the project.