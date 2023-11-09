Work for reconstruction of Chilavannur bund road bridge to begin by month-end

November 09, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will begin preparatory work for the reconstruction of the Chilavannur bund road bridge by the end of this month, according to a press release issued by the agency.

Work to demolish the existing bridge will begin around that time. Upon receipt of final sanction from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), KMRL will sign a pact with Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperatives Society (ULCCS), which won the contract for the construction, for the same. The construction is estimated to cost about ₹38.78 crore.

The bridge, with a length of 180 metres, will have enough space for the public to gather and enjoy the backwaters beneath. The walkway on either side of the Chilavannur lake will be a public space with trees, park benches, and commercial kiosks.

The project, being led by KMRL, will also see dredging being carried out in the waters here, which is expected to resolve the issue of waterlogging. The bridge will also link water metro services from Kumbalam and Thevara to the metro station at Elamkulam. With a view to cashing in on its tourist potential, the idea is to facilitate services of tourist vessels from Thanneermukkam bund to Elamkulam via Maradu. It will also throw open the spot to water sports such as kayaking and use of pedal boats, KMRL said. The agency hopes to complete the bund bridge project in 20 months.