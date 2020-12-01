Work begins at CSL for anti-submarine warfare vessels

Navy has placed order with shipyard for construction of 8 crafts

The Cochin Shipyard on Tuesday began cutting steel for the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASWSWCs) it is building for the Indian Navy. Vice Admiral G. Ashok Kumar, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, announced through video-conferencing the commencement of steel cutting for the first of the eight ships to be built by the shipyard.

Shipyard chairman and managing director Madhu S. Nair was present.

The shipyard signed a contract for the construction of the eight vessels on April 30 last year after a competitive bidding process. The contract is worth ₹6,311 crore and the slated date of completion is 90 months from the date of signing of the contract.

The Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts are designed for a top speed of 25 knots and complement of 57 personnel and capable of full scale sub surface surveillance of coastal waters and co-ordinated anti-submarine warfare operations with aircraft. In addition, the vessels will have the capability to interdict/destroy sub surface targets in coastal waters. They can also be deployed for day and night search and rescue in coastal areas.

In their secondary role, they will can be used to confront intruding aircraft and lay mines in the sea bed. The vessels will be equipped with highly advanced integrated platform management systems, propulsion machinery, auxiliary machinery, power generation and distribution machinery and damage control equipment, said a communication.