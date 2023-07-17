Fisheries dept’s wooden boat conversion programme is yet to take off

July 17, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A programme by the Department of Fisheries to convert traditional wooden boats into steel boats as well as to install slurry ice units and facilities such as bio-toilets in mechanised boats is yet to take off.

It is learnt that the department had fixed a quota of 10 boats for the Ernakulam district for the conversion work and five applications have been received. The government will provide a total of ₹1 crore for the entire district, with ₹10 lakh each for the conversion work.

The project was announced based on an assessment that most of the wooden boats operating off the coast were unfit for fishing activities considering their age and condition. The boats posed a threat to the lives of fishermen, who mostly operate in waters close to the shore. The conversion of the boats will also help the fishermen increase their income from fishing activities.

Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal of Kerala Boat Owners’ Association, representing trawlers, said the move by the government was a welcome step. However, he said that since the wooden boats are mostly owned by the fishermen, they are not in a position to afford the modifications even with the government’s support. According to the boat owners, a steel boat will cost about ₹1 crore and the support of ₹10 lakh is inadequate.

Charles George of independent fishermen’s union Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi said that while fishermen needed substantial government support, there has been a decision not to allow new boats into the existing fleet of fishing vessels. He alleged that fishing boat building yards in the State continued to build boats despite the ban. He said that the existing boats can be allowed to operate with sufficient modification.