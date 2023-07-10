ADVERTISEMENT

Won’t let anyone dilute tradition of Church, says lay group

July 10, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The second phase of what has been called a ‘campaign for justice’ was launched here on Monday in front of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica here by a group of lay people and priests who are protesting against the transfer of cathedral parish priest Father Antony Nariculam. The group also demanded the introduction of a full people-facing mass at the cathedral at the earliest.

Syro-Malabar Church row continues as laity forum protests against transfer of rector

The protest organisers, led by lay people’s group Almaya Munnettam, said they would not allow anyone to do away with the tradition of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. The protesters said it was inappropriate that a new parish priest was appointed at the cathedral parish as an appeal by Father Nariculam was pending before the higher authorities of the Church.

