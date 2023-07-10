HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Won’t let anyone dilute tradition of Church, says lay group

July 10, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The second phase of what has been called a ‘campaign for justice’ was launched here on Monday in front of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica here by a group of lay people and priests who are protesting against the transfer of cathedral parish priest Father Antony Nariculam. The group also demanded the introduction of a full people-facing mass at the cathedral at the earliest.

ALSO READ
Syro-Malabar Church row continues as laity forum protests against transfer of rector

The protest organisers, led by lay people’s group Almaya Munnettam, said they would not allow anyone to do away with the tradition of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. The protesters said it was inappropriate that a new parish priest was appointed at the cathedral parish as an appeal by Father Nariculam was pending before the higher authorities of the Church.

Related Topics

religion and belief

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.