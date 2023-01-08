ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s participation in Kochi Muziris Biennale remarkable, says writer Ritu Menon

January 08, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

The substantial involvement of women in various capacities as creative artists, supporting staff, and organising members at the ongoing Kochi Muziris Biennale is remarkable and essential, writer and publisher Ritu Menon has said.

She was speaking after evaluating the art exhibition at Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi on Sunday. The presence of so many women at the Biennale, both as artists and backstage staff, is a matter of much joy and hope. Experiencing distinct art creations, including installations, that reflect deeply on various subjects, including feminism, was a pleasant experience, she said.

“The artworks on display at the Biennale are simply amazing,” said writer Vidya Dehejia. “Some installations and creations can only be seen with bated breath. Through modest and simple mediums, strong social criticism and standing are being heralded through the different creations,” she added.

The Biennale was inspiring, said A.G. Krishna Menon, architect and town planner. “In the exhibition which is meant to reveal the beauty of creations, traditional vastu vidya, planning, and technology also get highlighted,” he said.

Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council general secretary and Kannur diocese Bishop Alex Joseph Vadakumthala, Additional Chief Secretaries V. Venu and Sarada Muraleedharan, and fashion designers Rakesh Thakore and David Abraham also visited the Biennale on Sunday.

