Kochi

Women’s panel summons SHO to head office

The State Women’s Commission has directed the SHO of Ernakulam North Police station to be present at its head office on July 29, for allegedly not taking follow-up action on a complaint filed three months ago by a newly-wed woman about assault and dowry harassment.

The incident came to light after Jipson Peter of Pachalam allegedly attacked the woman and her father, who sustained a leg fracture in the assault, on Friday. Commission Member Shiji Shivaji visited them and took their statement on Saturday, on the basis of media reports. The apathy of the police was a cause of grave concern since the Commission and government were engaged in campaigning against dowry, she said.

The woman had said that the police invoked very weak provisions against Jipson Peter following Friday's assault, which led to his getting bail.


