Women’s panel registers case

KOCHI

30 December 2020 23:45 IST

The Kerala State Women’s Commission has registered a suo motu case in connection with the incident in which a young woman was subjected to striptease at a mall at Edappally recently.

The commission asked the District Police Chief (Kochi City) to conduct a detailed probe and submit a report on the incident. M.C. Josephine, Commission Chairperson, also urged establishments to take necessary measures to safeguard women from such incidents in public places.

