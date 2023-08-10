Women’s panel orders setting up of complaint redressal mechanism at workplaces

August 10, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Woman and Child Development department should ensure the functioning of a complaint redressal mechanism at all workplaces in compliance with law, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi said here on Thursday.

She was speaking after an adalat held at the district panchayat hall. Members P. Kunhaysha, V.R. Mahilamony, and Elizabeth Mammen Mathai also attended the two-day adalat.

Ms. Sathidevi observed that the complaint redressal mechanism as provided in the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment Act for enabling women to work with dignity had not yet been set up in many organisations going by the complaints coming before the Commission. Every organisation should have such an internal mechanism.

Problems faced by women including in private workspaces should be resolved through such mechanisms. Multi-layered systems are being proposed for resolving issues facing working women.

In the adalat, the Commission decided in favour of women who were laid off without any benefits by private companies for which they had worked for years. Teachers who were laid off when schools remained shut during the pandemic were able to get the benefits they were eligible for through the intervention of the Commission.

A complaint redressal system had been ensured in the film industry, thanks to the intervention of the Commission. The High Court verdict for activating the system during the shooting itself is now being complied with. Complaints from the television industry have also come before the Commission. A system compatible with women technicians and actors associated with television serials needs to be set up.

The Commission received numerous complaints with regard to social media. It will embark on a strong awareness campaign centred on social media platforms since a majority of victims are women and girls.

During the two-day adalat, 13 cases were settled, while seven cases were sent for police reports. Five cases were set apart for counselling.

On Thursday alone, the Commission received 50 complaints. Complex issues within familial ties were a constant hallmark of complaints. The Commission observed that weakening of marital relations had emerged as a social issue.