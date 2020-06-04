Women’s panel orders action on domestic violence video

The State Women’s Commission has intervened in a woman’s complaint of domestic violence against her husband who is also an alcoholic.

The case was taken up on the basis of a video of a woman from Kuruppampady that was uploaded on the social media.

Commission Chairperson M.C. Josephine and member Shiji Sivaji directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Perumbavoor, and the Kurupampady Circle Inspector to take legal action against the woman’s husband and other persons at home in this regard.