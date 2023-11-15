Women’s panel chief for stepping up action against drug abuse

November 15, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi said here on Wednesday that the use of narcotic substances had led to an increase in criminal activities in society.

Women and children often bear the brunt of attacks unleashed by those addicted to drugs, she said in her inaugural address at a seminar organised by the Commission at Vazhakulam.

On the prevalence of drug abuse among migrant workers, Ms. Sathidevi said awareness programmes had to be launched among the community to check the menace. The families of users should be educated on the dangers of drug abuse, she said.

She said improved surveillance by the police, setting up of CCTV facilities, and intervention by ASHA workers will help bring down drug abuse among migrant workers. Sessions on migrant workers and laws to protect the rights of women were held as part of the programme.