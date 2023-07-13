Women’s panel chief calls for gender parity

July 13, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The project Kaumaram Karuthakkoo (Turn teenage into strength) is being implemented with the goal of helping teenagers achieve their dreams, said P. Satheedevi, Chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission here on Thursday.

She was inaugurating the project at the Panampilly Nagar Higher Secondary School here.

Ms. Satheedevi urged students to get involved in social issues alongside academics. “Students should be aware of gender parity and remain alert against drugs,” she said.

Ms. Satheedevi said that support should be extended to girls to identify and groom their hidden talents and guide them to their chosen fields. The change for treating boys and girls equally should begin at homes.

Commission member Elizabeth Mamman Mathew presided over the function. School leader N. Muhammed Safwan administered the oath. Former Maharaja’s College principal Mary Metilda led an awareness session for students.

The project aims at ensuring gender parity, awareness against drugs, and ways to tackle vengeance borne out of failed affairs.

