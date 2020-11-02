Women’s panel biased: Cong. leader

KOCHI

02 November 2020 23:44 IST

The Kerala State Women’s Commission had been acting in a partial manner and its working over the past four and a half years had been marked by support to some who had been accused of harassment of women, said KPCC general secretary Deepthi Mary Varghese here on Monday.

She said that such a commission was not needed and that Left political parties tended to support and protect those who made bad remarks about women.

