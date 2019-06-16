Women’s panel adalat turns focus on condition of elderly

As many as four cases heard by the Kerala Women’s Commission mega adalat here on Saturday had to do with elderly women being cheated of their wealth, raising questions about the pitiful condition of the elderly in the State, according to Chairperson M.C. Josephine.

In one case, a 92-year-old woman’s property was taken away by her nephew, who was asked by the commission to pay the worth of the property, ₹6 lakh, to her.

In another case, a 90-year-old woman was placed in a private old age home against her wishes by her son. The commission will take action against the home, which is running without a caretaker, and has asked her son to make arrangements for a home nurse.

Next adalat on June 18

The adalat took up 88 cases at the Collectorate, of which 19 were disposed of, seven were handed over to the police and 62 cases in which the respondent or complainant did not appear were set aside for the next adalat to be held in Ernakulam on June 18. The adalat was held by Ms. Josephine, Women’s Commission Director V.U. Kuriakose and members E.M. Radha and Shiji Sivaji.

Two cases of domestic violence, both related to dowry demands, came up before the adalat.

The commission is looking into the case of a woman who has accused her husband’s family of harassment in the name of dowry. She alleged that the family forced her to abort their second child.

In another case, a woman complained of domestic violence at the hands of her mother-in-law, despite having given nearly gold worth ₹1 crore and property as dowry.

Two cases of harassment at the workplace were heard.

Two teachers complained of verbal abuse by a colleague and the commission is awaiting further reports on the matter.