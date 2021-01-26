Women’s panel adalat held

Kochi

Kerala Women’s Commission adalat held here on Monday settled 23 out of 84 complaints. Eight cases were handed over to other departments for further investigation.

The commission had received a complaint concerning insults against women on online portals. Remarks that invaded the personal freedom and privacy of women must be avoided, and a stringent law would be necessary to keep such comments at bay, since existing laws had no teeth, said M.C. Josephine, chairperson of the commission.

The remaining 54 cases will be addressed at the next adalat. The adalat was held adhering to COVID-19-related protocol, said a release here.

