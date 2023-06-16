Women’s group in Mattancherry sets up centre to ensure a dignified farewell to the dead

June 16, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The lack of space to perform last rites in many households in West Kochi had been worrying a group of women in Mattancherry for long.

They had seen the plight of several such families while helping them out with the performance of final rites as part of their charity work as members of the Annujum Charitable Trust in Jew Town, Mattancherry. Their longstanding wish to set up a centre for providing a respectful and dignified farewell to the dead has now turned into reality. All the services offered by them at the ‘Mayyith Paripalana Kendram’ in Jew Town are free of cost.

“A house of one of our well-wishers was converted into the centre. We have re-designed the space to ensure a respectful farewell to the dead. It has space for bathing the body and wrapping it with sheets of cloth before the burial. The body may be also kept here for public viewing for families that lack the space to do so in their homes,” said Sajitha Aboobacker, secretary of the trust.

“The idea to have such a centre came after we found that families residing in one-room homes in West Kochi had a tough time carrying out the final rites. We have been helping them with washing the body and other rites. But the space constraint had left many in tears as they were not able to offer a proper farewell to the dead,” she said.

Besides performing the burial rituals, they also provide an ambulance free to families seeking their help in shifting the body from the hospital or their homes to the centre. Within a month of the launch, the centre has carried out the final rites of nearly 15 persons. The group members are also actively involved in providing food to destitute women and free medicine for bedridden patients.