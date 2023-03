March 06, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The International Women’s Day was celebrated under the auspices of the Bharatiya Abhibhashaka Parishat.

Mary Joseph, judge, High Court of Kerala, inaugurated the event. A seminar on emerging trends and opportunities for young lawyers in legal profession was held. Senior women lawyers were felicitated at the meeting.