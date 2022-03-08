Women’s Day celebrated

kKOCHI

Women’s Day was celebrated in Kochi Corporation Council hall on Tuesday.

Dr. S. Aswathy of the Department of Community Medicine, Amritha Institute of Medical Sciences, led a class on women equality for a sustainable future.

Menstrual cups were distributed to the participants.

Mayor M. Anilkumar attended.

The Women’s Committee of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Association distributed sweets as part of the celebrations. Cinema actor Srinda inaugurated the programme.

An awareness programme on breast cancer was held.

Committee chairperson Nish Joseph and district convener Anju Jonson were among those who spoke.