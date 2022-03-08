Women’s Day celebrated
kKOCHI
Women’s Day was celebrated in Kochi Corporation Council hall on Tuesday.
Dr. S. Aswathy of the Department of Community Medicine, Amritha Institute of Medical Sciences, led a class on women equality for a sustainable future.
Menstrual cups were distributed to the participants.
Mayor M. Anilkumar attended.
The Women’s Committee of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Association distributed sweets as part of the celebrations. Cinema actor Srinda inaugurated the programme.
An awareness programme on breast cancer was held.
Committee chairperson Nish Joseph and district convener Anju Jonson were among those who spoke.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.