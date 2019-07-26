Women’s commission settles 23 complaints

As many as 23 complaints were settled at the mega adalat organised by the Kerala State Women’s Commission (SWC) on Thursday.

Of the 95 complaints that were considered, the commission sought reports from various agencies on nine cases and set apart 63 others to be considered during its next sitting on August 3.

Direction to Collector

The panel asked the Ernakulam District Collector to intervene in a few cases in which it had issued orders.

Five complaints filed by elderly parents seeking protection and care from their children and another from a mother who sought the return of ₹8 lakh borrowed by her son came up for the consideration of the commission.

The panel also directed the District Collector to intervene in the cases as its earlier orders had not been implemented.

Besides commission Chairperson M.C. Josephine, panel member Shiji Shivaji and director U.V. Kuriakose were present at the mega adalat.