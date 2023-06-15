ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s Commission settles 21 complaints

June 15, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

As many as 69 complaints received on the first day of the two-day sitting of Kerala Women’s Commission

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Women’s Commission settled 21 complaints during the course of its sitting here on Thursday. More details are being sought through the police on seven complaints, and 41 complaints have been set aside for hearing in the next session. As many as 69 complaints were received on the first day of the two-day sitting of the Commission at Priyadarshini Hall of the Ernakulam District Panchayat, said a release here.

Issues related to family life, property border disputes among neighbours, attacks on women, and domestic violence triggered by demand for dowry were among the complaints received, the communication added.

Commission members Elizabeth Mammen Mathai, V.R. Mahilamani, Indira Ravindran, and Kunjaisha were among those who heard the petitions. Smitha Gopi and V.A. Ambii and councillor P.B. Sandhya participated. The Commission will continue its sitting on Friday, the communication said.

