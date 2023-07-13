Women’s Commission settles 12 complaints

July 13, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Twelve complaints were settled on the first day of sitting of the State Women’s Commission here on Thursday. Four complaints have been sent for more detailed police reports, while two have been referred to the Legal Service Authority. One of the complaints has been referred for counselling. The remaining complaints will be considered at the next sitting, said a press release here.

A total of 57 complaints were considered on Thursday. The complaints related to quarrels within families, problems faced by women as well as cases of domestic violence. The sitting was held at the Priayadarshini Hall of the district panchayat. Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Satheedevi, Elizabeth Mammen Mathew and Indira Ravindran, members, and Shaji Sugunan, K.B. Rajesh, P. Yamuna, and B. Sandhya were among those who participated in the session, the release added.