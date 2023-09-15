HamberMenu
Women’s Commission calls for better legal awareness

September 15, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Women’s Commission has called for legal awareness about family disputes among those in the lower strata of society.

The observation was made based on cases being dealt by the Commission. Panel members Indira Raveendran and V.R. Mahilamony made the observation at the two-day district adalat that concluded here on Friday.

Legal awareness could be strengthened through alert committees at the local body level, and interventions could be made locally in support of people facing issues. Financial issues and luxurious life were increasingly creating fissures in marital relations. Though children desire to be with their parents in such cases, it was not often possible.

The Commission observed that married couples were increasingly reluctant to have their parents live with them. Cases involving blackmailing as a means to find money for leading luxurious life and intimidation to avoid repayment of debts were also coming up before the Commission. Even acquaintances were exploiting pictures of women. This called for increased vigil. The Commission will hand over such cases to the cyber cell.

Family and property disputes were among cases that came up at the adalat on the second day. Action was taken on a petition filed by an aged woman against her daughter for “forcibly taking over her house” in a Harijan settlement colony. The Revenue Divisional Officer was asked to take a decision on the matter.

Counselling was made available to married couples approaching the Commission with issues. Those found having mental health issues during the examination of cases were referred for treatment.

Out of the 56 cases considered on the second day, 15 were resolved, and two cases were referred to the police. On the first day of the adalat, 14 complaints out of 58 were resolved.

