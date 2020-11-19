Women’s commission adalat held

The Women’s Commission adalat here on Wednesday considered an issue of domestic violence raised by a woman on Facebook.

The Commission members sought a detailed report on it from the police besides asking them to provide the aggrieved woman protection. Members of the Commission had earlier met the woman and assured her of all support.

The Commission also asked the District Police Chief to conduct an inquiry against a person in Chottanikkara against whom 13 women had complained of indecent behaviour. Besides seeking details of the complaints they lodged with the police at various police stations, the Commission will now seek a detailed police report as well.

Among the 55 complaints considered on Wednesday was one about a son who allegedly secured possession of his mother’s property before deserting her.

Several complaints pertained to distribution of defamatory material, boundary dispute and domestic violence.

In all, 15 complaints were resolved and five sent for enquiry. Thirty-four will be considered at the next sitting and counselling has been suggested in one. Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine led the hearing.