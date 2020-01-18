‘Women will be worst-hit by CAA’

It is women who will be the worst-hit by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), according to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M.K. Kanimozhi, MP.

Talking at a women’s meet against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an event organised by the Muslim Educational Society (MES) here on Friday, she said the discriminatory legislation did not target Muslims alone. “It is true that the RSS is out to take on the Muslims, but it is against anyone who thinks India is a secular country. But women will be the worst affected as not many are in possession of land ownership documents,” she said

Ms. Kanimozhi, who spoke in a mix of Tamil and English, said Kerala and Tamil Nadu belonged to the same family, as the rest of the southern languages and cultures. The fight, she said, was for the idea of India, with diversity at its core and accused the BJP of trying to break India by making it a Hindu, Hindi-speaking nation.

The protest against CAA was not exactly a political protest, as it was driven largely by the civil society, she said. Referring to attempts to appropriate and saffronise Thiruvalluvar and rechristen Onam as ‘Vamana Jayanti’, she said Tamils and Keralites fought such attempts fervently. Ms. Kanimozhi also criticised the Centre on the Triple Talaq Bill and the haste it showed in abrogating Article 370 and stopping internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

Drawing parallels between the Indian Government at present and Nazi Germany, she said “who are the rightful citizens was the question raised then too” and asked everyone to join the protest.

“Silence is not the answer. There are several people who don’t agree with what’s happening but think it’s not their problem. But silence is tantamount to standing with the oppressor,” she said.

Ms. Kanimozhi said the decision of the AIADMK to support the CAA upset her. “How can a Dravidian secular party do that?”

But then, Tamil Nadu had a shadow government at present, with the BJP controlling the State’s affairs, she said.