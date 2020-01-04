Kochi

Women take out rally against CAA

Women taking out a protest march in Perumbavoor on Saturday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Women taking out a protest march in Perumbavoor on Saturday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.  

Thousands of women took to the streets of Perumbavoor on Saturday to register their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The march, organised by the Kunnathunad Taluk Women’s Forum, began from the Perumbavoor Government Boys’ High School and witnessed the participation of young girls, students and mothers who attended with their children.

The protesters declared that the country must not be allowed to descend into a situation of chaos.

